Form Hard to Predict Ahead of AIL Season Opener

The form of club rugby sides will be very hard to predict in the early stages of the new Energia All Ireland League season, according to the Head Coach of Nenagh Ormond.

They’re one of three Tipp sides who return to AIL action this Saturday, for the first time since before the pandemic.

In Division 2A, Cashel travel to Athlone to face Buccaneers, while Nenagh Ormond host MU Barnhall.

Clonmel are away to Sundays Well in Cork in Division 2C.

All those games are at 2.30pm on Saturday.

Nenagh Ormond Head Coach, Mike Kennedy, says there are a lot of unknowns ahead of this campaign: “You’re talking the guts of two years since there was real competitive action in the AIL. And then you have players, some who solely play rugby, others play two, three or four sports.

“So I suspect there will be an element of rustiness to some teams, and then for others possibly not as much. But it really is the unknown more than any other year as far as I can tell anyway.”