Fixtures revealed for 2022 Ladies National Football League

Fixtures and dates have been confirmed for the 2022 Ladies National Football Leagues.

Following relegation from Division 1 last year, Tipperary will be play in Division 2A alongside Kerry, Clare and Laois.

New Tipperary manager Peter Creedon’s first competitive game in charge will be away to Kerry on Sunday February 13th, followed by another away trip to Laois the week after and a home game against Clare on March 6th.

A top two finish in the group will secure a semi-final spot against a top two team from Division 2B which includes Armagh, Cavan, Monaghan and Tyrone.

Semi-finals are fixed for March 19th with the final scheduled for April 10th.