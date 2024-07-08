Fixtures made for All-Ireland camogie semi-finals

A fixture has been made for Tipperary’s All-Ireland senior camogie semi-final.

For the 6th time in the last 7 years, the Premier have made it to the last four of the All-Ireland championship.

Denis Kelly’s side will meet Galway in their last four encounter, which is a repeat of this year’s league final which Tipp won in Croke Park by a point.

The sides will meet in Nowlan Park Kilkenny on Saturday July 27th at 3pm.

The game is part two of a double header with Cork and Dublin meeting in the other semi-final at 1.15pm.

Meanwhile, the Tipperary junior side are in the Premier Junior All-Ireland semi-final.

Bill Mullaney’s team will meet Armagh in Donaghmore Ashbourne at 4pm on Saturday July 20th, with Cavan and Laois meeting in the other semi-final at 2pm in the same venue.