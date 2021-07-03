Fixtures confirmed for 2021 All-Ireland camogie championships

The fixtures for this year’s All-Ireland camogie championship have been confirmed this afternoon.

Tipperary, who are in a group alongside Wexford, Limerick and Offaly, will start their campaign away to Offaly on Sunday July 18th.

Bill Mullaney’s side’s second group game will be at home to Limerick on Sunday July 25th before a final group meeting with Wexford the following Saturday on Sunday, with the day dependent on LGFA fixtures.

All-Ireland quarter-finals are fixed for the weekend of August 21st, whilst the semi-finals are set for the following weekend.

The 2021 All-Ireland senior camogie final is set for Sunday September 12th.

Tipperary senior fixtures:

Sunday July 18th: Offaly vs Tipperary

Sunday 25th July: Tipperary vs Limerick

Sat 31st July/Sun 1st August: Tipperary vs Wexford (Depending on LGFA)

Tipperary intermediate fixtures:

Saturday 24th July: Kerry vs Tipperary

Saturday 31st July: Tipperary vs Laois

Saturday 7th August: Derry vs Tipperary