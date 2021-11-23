Fixture details set for Tipp involvement in Munster club football series

The fixture details have been fixed for Tipperary’s involvement in the Quarter-Finals of the Munster Club Football Championship.
On Saturday week, December 4th, Intermediate champions Drom-Inch face Portlaw of Waterford at 1.30pm in Templetuohy.
At the same time, Junior champions Ballina take on Mountcollins of Limerick in Mountcollins in their quarter-final.
The following day, Tipp Senior champions Loughmore-Castleiney travel to Cusack Park in Ennis to face Éire Óg Ennis at 1pm.
Full fixture details:
Saturday December 4th
AIB Munster Club Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final
Newcastlewest (Limerick) v The Nire (Waterford)
Venue: Newcastlewest at 1pm
Referee: Chris Maguire (Clare)
Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)
Live Streaming available via www.clubber.ie
AIB Munster Club Intermediate Football Championship Quarter-Final
Drom & Inch (Tipperary) v Portlaw (Waterford)
Venue: Templetuohy at 1:30pm
Referee: Donnacha O’Callaghan (Limerick)
Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)
Live Streaming available via www.clubber.ie
AIB Munster Club Junior Football Championship Quarter-Final
Mountcollins (Limerick) v Ballina (Tipperary)
Venue: Mountcollins at 1:30pm
Referee: Alan Long (Cork)
Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)
Live Streaming available via www.clubber.ie
AIB Munster Club Junior Football Championship Quarter-Final
Ballyvaughan (Clare) v Boherbue or Ballinhassig (Cork)
Venue: Cusack Park Ennis at 1pm
Referee: Eamon Moran (Kerry)
Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)
Live Streaming available via www.clubber.ie
Sunday December 5th
AIB Munster Club Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final
Éire Óg Ennis (Clare) v Loughmore-Castleiney (Tipperary)
Venue: Cusack Park Ennis at 1pm
Referee: David Murnane (Cork)
Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)
Live Streaming available via www.clubber.ie
AIB Munster Club Intermediate Football Championship Quarter-Final
Corofin (Clare) v Kildimo-Pallaskenry (Limerick)
Venue: Corofin at 1pm
Referee: James Bermingham (Cork)
Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)
Live Streaming available via www.clubber.ie