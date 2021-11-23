Fixture details set for Tipp involvement in Munster club football series

The fixture details have been fixed for Tipperary’s involvement in the Quarter-Finals of the Munster Club Football Championship.

On Saturday week, December 4th, Intermediate champions Drom-Inch face Portlaw of Waterford at 1.30pm in Templetuohy.

At the same time, Junior champions Ballina take on Mountcollins of Limerick in Mountcollins in their quarter-final.

The following day, Tipp Senior champions Loughmore-Castleiney travel to Cusack Park in Ennis to face Éire Óg Ennis at 1pm.

Full fixture details:

Saturday December 4th

AIB Munster Club Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final

Newcastlewest (Limerick) v The Nire (Waterford)

Venue: Newcastlewest at 1pm

Referee: Chris Maguire (Clare)

Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)

Live Streaming available via www.clubber.ie

AIB Munster Club Intermediate Football Championship Quarter-Final

Drom & Inch (Tipperary) v Portlaw (Waterford)

Venue: Templetuohy at 1:30pm

Referee: Donnacha O’Callaghan (Limerick)

Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)

Live Streaming available via www.clubber.ie

AIB Munster Club Junior Football Championship Quarter-Final

Mountcollins (Limerick) v Ballina (Tipperary)

Venue: Mountcollins at 1:30pm

Referee: Alan Long (Cork)

Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)

Live Streaming available via www.clubber.ie

AIB Munster Club Junior Football Championship Quarter-Final

Ballyvaughan (Clare) v Boherbue or Ballinhassig (Cork)

Venue: Cusack Park Ennis at 1pm

Referee: Eamon Moran (Kerry)

Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)

Live Streaming available via www.clubber.ie

Sunday December 5th

AIB Munster Club Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final

Éire Óg Ennis (Clare) v Loughmore-Castleiney (Tipperary)

Venue: Cusack Park Ennis at 1pm

Referee: David Murnane (Cork)

Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)

Live Streaming available via www.clubber.ie

AIB Munster Club Intermediate Football Championship Quarter-Final

Corofin (Clare) v Kildimo-Pallaskenry (Limerick)

Venue: Corofin at 1pm

Referee: James Bermingham (Cork)

Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)

Live Streaming available via www.clubber.ie