Fixture details set for Moyne & Skeheenarinky’s Munster hurling bows

The fixture details have been confirmed for the opening games in the Munster club hurling championships.

Skeheenarinky’s Junior Quarter-Final against Tralee will take place at Austin Stack Park in Tralee on Saturday week, the 27th, at 1.30pm.

Moyne-Templetuohy will host Kilmoyley of Kerry in their Intermediate Quarter-Final on Sunday week, the 28th, at 1.30pm.

Both games will be decided on the day, with extra time if necessary.

Saturday November 27th:

AIB Munster Club Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter-Final

Smith O’Brien’s (Clare) v Dunhill (Waterford)

Venue: Cusack Park Ennis at 1pm

Referee: Kevin Jordan (Tipperary)

Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)

Live Streaming available via www.clubber.ie

AIB Munster Club Junior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final

Tralee Parnells (Kerry) v Skeheenarinky (Tipperary)

Venue: Austin Stack Park Tralee at 1:30pm

Referee: Ciaran O’Regan (Cork)

Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)

Live Streaming available via www.clubber.ie

Sunday November 28th:

AIB Munster Club Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final

Ballyea (Clare) v Ballygunner (Waterford)

Venue: Cusack Park Ennis at 1:15pm

Referee: John O’Halloran (Limerick)

Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)

Live Streaming available via www.clubber.ie

AIB Munster Club Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter-Final

Moyne-Templetuohy (Tipperary) v Kilmoyley (Kerry)

Venue: Templetuohy at 1:30pm

Referee: Niall Malone (Clare)

Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)

Live Streaming available via www.clubber.ie

AIB Munster Club Junior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final

Ogonneloe (Clare) v Brickey Rangers (Waterford)

Venue: Sixmilebridge at 1:30pm

Referee: Conor Doyle (Tipperary)

Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)

Live Streaming available via www.clubber.ie