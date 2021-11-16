Fixture details set for Moyne & Skeheenarinky’s Munster hurling bows

The fixture details have been confirmed for the opening games in the Munster club hurling championships.
Skeheenarinky’s Junior Quarter-Final against Tralee will take place at Austin Stack Park in Tralee on Saturday week, the 27th, at 1.30pm.
Moyne-Templetuohy will host Kilmoyley of Kerry in their Intermediate Quarter-Final on Sunday week, the 28th, at 1.30pm.
Both games will be decided on the day, with extra time if necessary.
Saturday November 27th:
AIB Munster Club Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter-Final
Smith O’Brien’s (Clare) v Dunhill (Waterford)
Venue: Cusack Park Ennis at 1pm
Referee: Kevin Jordan (Tipperary)
Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)
Live Streaming available via www.clubber.ie
AIB Munster Club Junior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final
Tralee Parnells (Kerry) v Skeheenarinky (Tipperary)
Venue: Austin Stack Park Tralee at 1:30pm
Referee: Ciaran O’Regan (Cork)
Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)
Live Streaming available via www.clubber.ie
Sunday November 28th:
AIB Munster Club Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final
Ballyea (Clare) v Ballygunner (Waterford)
Venue: Cusack Park Ennis at 1:15pm
Referee: John O’Halloran (Limerick)
Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)
Live Streaming available via www.clubber.ie
AIB Munster Club Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter-Final
Moyne-Templetuohy (Tipperary) v Kilmoyley (Kerry)
Venue: Templetuohy at 1:30pm
Referee: Niall Malone (Clare)
Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)
Live Streaming available via www.clubber.ie
AIB Munster Club Junior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final
Ogonneloe (Clare) v Brickey Rangers (Waterford)
Venue: Sixmilebridge at 1:30pm
Referee: Conor Doyle (Tipperary)
Extra Time if Necessary (Result on the Day)
Live Streaming available via www.clubber.ie