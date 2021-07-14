Fixture details confirmed for Tipperary Camogie Championship opener

By
Michael Brophy
-
©INPHO/Bryan Keane

The fixture details have been confirmed for the Tipperary senior camogie side’s first Championship game this weekend.

Bill Mullaney’s side start the group stages with a trip to the Faithful County, facing Offaly in Banagher this Sunday at 2.30pm.

Tipperary’s four team group also includes Wexford and Limerick, who meet in Newcastle West on Saturday evening.

Two of the three group winners will advance to the All Ireland semi-finals, with the other to face the group runners-up in the quarter finals.

This weekend’s fixtures in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championships are as follows:

 

Date Competition Game Venue Time Referee
Saturday 17th July 2021 All-Ireland Senior Championship Limerick v Wexford Newcastlewest GAA, Co.Limerick TBC Liz Dempsey
Saturday 17th July 2021 All-Ireland Senior Championship Waterford v Down Walsh Park, Waterford 2pm Justin Heffernan
Saturday 17th July 2021 All-Ireland Senior Championship Clare v Kilkenny Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare 2pm Andy Larkin
Saturday 17th July 2021 All-Ireland Senior Championship Galway v Westmeath Kenny Park Athenry, Co. Galway 2pm Ray Kelly
Sunday 18th July 2021 All-Ireland Senior Championship Offaly v Tipperary St.Rynagh’s GAA, Banagher, Co. Offaly 2.30pm Philip McDonald
Sunday 18th July 2021 All-Ireland Senior Championship Cork v Dublin Páirc Uí Rinn, Cork 2pm Kevin O’Brien
Sunday 18th July 2021 Tesco U16 A Championship Final Cork v Kilkenny St. Brendan’s Park , Birr, Co. Offaly 4.30pm John Dermody
Sunday 18th July 2021 Tesco U16 B Championship Final Meath v Offaly Kingspan Breffni, Cavan 4.30pm Mike Ryan (Galway)
Sunday 18th July 2021 Tesco U16 C Championship Final Roscommon v Westmeath St. Brendan’s Park , Birr, Co. Offaly 12.30pm Paul O’Neill
Sunday 18th July 2021 Tesco U16 D Championship Final Mayo v Wicklow Kingspan Breffni, Cavan 12.30pm Paul Hunston