Fixture details confirmed for Tipperary Camogie Championship opener

The fixture details have been confirmed for the Tipperary senior camogie side’s first Championship game this weekend.

Bill Mullaney’s side start the group stages with a trip to the Faithful County, facing Offaly in Banagher this Sunday at 2.30pm.

Tipperary’s four team group also includes Wexford and Limerick, who meet in Newcastle West on Saturday evening.

Two of the three group winners will advance to the All Ireland semi-finals, with the other to face the group runners-up in the quarter finals.

This weekend’s fixtures in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championships are as follows: