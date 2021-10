Fixture details have been confirmed for this weekend’s FBD Tipperary Club Senior Camogie semi-finals.

County Champions Drom-Inch take on Cashel in Boherlahan at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

Two more West Tipp sides face off in the other semi-final later that afternoon at 3.30pm, where Annacarty take on Clonoulty/Rossmore in Dundrum.

The County Intermediate semi-finals also take place on Saturday, with Shannon Rovers facing Borris-Ileigh and Knockavilla Kickhams taking on Kilruane MacDonaghs.