Fixture details announced for County Football League finals

The County Board has announced the fixture details for this weekend’s finals in the FBD County Football Leagues.

On Saturday, the Division 1 Final sees Clonmel Commercials face JK Brackens in Boherlahan at 7.30pm.

Then on Sunday, the Division 2 Final is between Galtee Rovers and Golden/Kilfeacle in Sean Treacy Park, and the Division 3 decider sees Fethard face Killenaule in Monroe.

Both those games throw-in at 7pm.

Tonight, there’s a South Intermediate Football semi-final in Cloneen.

Grangemockler-Ballyneale face Fethard at 7.30pm.