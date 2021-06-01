Fixture details announced for completion of 2020 County club championships

Fixture details have been announced for the County Championship knockout fixtures which have rolled over from last year.

In Junior A hurling, Toomevara will take on Arravale Rovers in the County semi-finals on Saturday June 19th, with the other last-four clash on June 26th between Holycross/Ballycahill and the South champions – either Carrick Swans or Grangemockler.

In the County Junior B hurling semi-finals, Gortnahoe-Glengoole will face the South champions and Silvermines face the West champions – both on June 26th.

Also on June 26th will be the County Under 21 A football final between Arravale Rovers and Grangemockler, as well as the Under 21 B final between Ballina and Upperchurch-Drombane.

28 games in the first round of the County Hurling and Football leagues have also been fixed by the County Board for Sunday week, June 13th.