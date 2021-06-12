Five changes to Tipp football team for Division 3 relegation decider in Longford

David Power has made five changes to his Tipperary senior football side ahead of their Division 3 League relegation play-off with Longford tomorrow.

Following defeat to Offaly two weeks ago, Golden-Kilfeacle’s Shane O’Connell comes in at corner back, while Commercials duo Padraic Looram and Kevin Fahey and Kilsheelan’s Daire Brennan make up a completely new half-back line.

Emmet Moloney moves from wing back to wing forward, while Paudie Feehan moves from wing back to midfield alongside Stephen O’Brien.

Dublin-based forward Philip Ryan starts at top of the left.

We'll have live commentary from Pearse Park tomorrow for the 3.45pm throw-in

Here’s the Tipp team in full:

