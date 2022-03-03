First Tipp FM Sports Stars of the Month winner to be named on Monday

There has been a phenomenal reaction to the new Tipp FM Sports Stars of the Month award where one outstanding achievement in the sporting world will be recognised within the county.

A wide range of athletes from across the county are in the running for the ‘February – Sports Star of the month’ award which will be announced between 7 and 8pm on next Monday evening’s Extra Time show here on Tipp FM.

The nominees in the running for the February award includes Bryan O’Mara of Holycross Ballycahill for his heroic performances for his college team – the University of Limerick – in the Fitzgibbon cup. The Mid Tipp star played a captain’s part in the Semi Final against IT Carlow before another storming role against NUIG to help claim the title for UL.

Also nominated from the hurling world is youthful Portroe forward AJ Willis for his performances for GMIT in the same colleges hurling competition where he fired in some all-important scores before their Semi Final exit to NUIG.

Staying with GAA and also in the running are Clodagh Daly of St. Mary’s Secondary School, Nenagh and Leah McGrath of St. Anne’s Secondary School in Tipp town who were both on the Ireland Under 15 squad in soccer last month. Both played against Northern Ireland recently and were involved in the Inter Pro win for Munster this year which was the first time the province won the title since 2010.

Colin Meagher from the world of ‘Mixed Martial Arts’ is next up and the Clonmel resident became a national champion in February, when he became Irish Amateur Welterweight Champion of the IMMAF (Irish Mixed Martial Arts Federation) in what was the first official championships of its kind. Despite injuring his shoulder AC joint in the first round of the Welterweight final the head coach of SBG Clonmel kept going for a famous victory.

Last but not least David Mansfield has been nominated for setting a new personal best time in Spain at the Seville Marathon which is a new Tipperary record. The Garda’s record-breaking run set a new target for Tipperary athletes, as he has improved his personal best by three and a half minutes and has achieved the qualifying standard to represent Ireland at this year’s European Athletics Championships.

Nominees for February are now closed with the winner set to be announced on Monday evening next. The winner will receive a specially engraved plaque from John Quirke Jewellers and will enjoy lunch in the company of friends at the all-new Talbot Hotel, Clonmel, the sponsor the Sports Star awards.

The Sports Star of the Month entries are now open for March. The entries for March can be sent to [email protected] across the month.