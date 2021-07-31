First round fixtures for 2021 FBD county championships released

Kiladangan and Loughmore/Castleiney will meet in the first round of the Dan Breen County Senior Hurling Championship at the end of August.

The repeat of last year’s County Final classic is one of the most eye-catching fixtures which were drawn last night for the first group stage ties.

Elsewhere on the opening weekend of the Dan Breen Cup, Thurles Sarsfields take on Drom-Inch and Nenagh take on Kilruane MacDonaghs.

In the County Senior Football, the first round ties include Clonmel Commercials against Ardfinnan, and Loughmore/Castleiney against Killenaule.

Dan Breen Cup:

G1: Upperchurch Drombane vs Eire Og Annacarty, Thurles Sarsfields vs Drom-Inch

G2: Mullinahone vs Clonoulty/Rossmore, Toomevara vs Holycross/Ballycahill

G3: JK Brackens vs Moycarkey-Borris, Kiladangan vs Loughmore Castleiney

G4: Borrisileigh vs Roscrea, Nenagh Eire Og vs Kilruane MacDonaghs

Seamus O’Riain Cup:

G1: Carrick Swan vs Thurles Sarsfields B, Burgess vs Kiladangan B

G2: Clonakenny vs Silvermines, Newport vs Templederry

G3: Sean Treacy’s vs Killenaule, Ballina vs Gortnahoe/Glengoole

G4: Portroe vs Cashel King Cormacs, Lorrha vs St. Mary’s

County Intermediate hurling championship:

G1: Drom-Inch B vs Cappawhite, Moyne-Templetouhy vs Borrisokane

G2: Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kikckhams vs Ballybacon/Grange, Carrick Davins vs Moneygall

G3: Boherlahan vs Moyle Rovers, Golden-Kilfeacle vs Kilsheelan/Kilcash

G4: Ballinahinch vs Shannon Rovers, Ballingarry vs Arravale Rovers

Senior football championship:

G1: Cahir vs Aherlow, Moyle Rovers vs Upperchurch/Drombane

G2: Eire Og Annacarty vs Moyne/Templetouhy, Ballyporeen vs Kilsheelan/Kilcash

G3: Ardfinnan vs Clonmel Commercials, Arravale Rovers vs Moycarkey/Borris

G4: Rockwell Rovers vs JK Brackens, Loughmore/Castleiney vs Killenaule

Intermediate football championship:

G1: Mullinahone vs Clonmel Og, Grangemockler/Ballyneale bye

G2: Fethard vs Golden-Kilfeacle, Clonmel Commercials B vs Loughmore/Castleiney B

G3: Galtee Rovers vs Fr. Sheehys, Drom-Inch vs Cashel King Cormacs

G4: Moyle Rovers B vs JK Brackens B, Borrisokane vs Clonoulty/Rossnore