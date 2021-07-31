First round fixtures for 2021 FBD county championships released

Kiladangan and Loughmore/Castleiney will meet in the first round of the Dan Breen County Senior Hurling Championship at the end of August.
The repeat of last year’s County Final classic is one of the most eye-catching fixtures which were drawn last night for the first group stage ties.
Elsewhere on the opening weekend of the Dan Breen Cup, Thurles Sarsfields take on Drom-Inch and Nenagh take on Kilruane MacDonaghs.
In the County Senior Football, the first round ties include Clonmel Commercials against Ardfinnan, and Loughmore/Castleiney against Killenaule.
Dan Breen Cup:
G1: Upperchurch Drombane vs Eire Og Annacarty, Thurles Sarsfields vs Drom-Inch
G2: Mullinahone vs Clonoulty/Rossmore, Toomevara vs Holycross/Ballycahill
G3: JK Brackens vs Moycarkey-Borris, Kiladangan vs Loughmore Castleiney
G4: Borrisileigh vs Roscrea, Nenagh Eire Og vs Kilruane MacDonaghs
Seamus O’Riain Cup:
G1: Carrick Swan vs Thurles Sarsfields B, Burgess vs Kiladangan B
G2: Clonakenny vs Silvermines, Newport vs Templederry
G3: Sean Treacy’s vs Killenaule, Ballina vs Gortnahoe/Glengoole
G4: Portroe vs Cashel King Cormacs, Lorrha vs St. Mary’s
County Intermediate hurling championship:
G1: Drom-Inch B vs Cappawhite, Moyne-Templetouhy vs Borrisokane
G2: Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kikckhams vs Ballybacon/Grange, Carrick Davins vs Moneygall
G3: Boherlahan vs Moyle Rovers, Golden-Kilfeacle vs Kilsheelan/Kilcash
G4: Ballinahinch vs Shannon Rovers, Ballingarry vs Arravale Rovers
Senior football championship:
G1: Cahir vs Aherlow, Moyle Rovers vs Upperchurch/Drombane
G2: Eire Og Annacarty vs Moyne/Templetouhy, Ballyporeen vs Kilsheelan/Kilcash
G3: Ardfinnan vs Clonmel Commercials, Arravale Rovers vs Moycarkey/Borris
G4: Rockwell Rovers vs JK Brackens, Loughmore/Castleiney vs Killenaule
Intermediate football championship:
G1: Mullinahone vs Clonmel Og, Grangemockler/Ballyneale bye
G2: Fethard vs Golden-Kilfeacle, Clonmel Commercials B vs Loughmore/Castleiney B
G3: Galtee Rovers vs Fr. Sheehys, Drom-Inch vs Cashel King Cormacs
G4: Moyle Rovers B vs JK Brackens B, Borrisokane vs Clonoulty/Rossnore