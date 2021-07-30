First round draws for 2021 county hurling and football championships to take place today

The Draw for the first round fixtures of this year’s FBD county hurling and football championships will be made this evening, live on Tipp FM.

The group stage draws were made last month and today clubs will find out who they will play in the first round of the championship.

Games are set to begin on the weekend of August 28th/29th in the hurling championship with the football to commence the following weekend on September 4th/5th.

Fixtures will continue in both codes every two weeks from those dates.

The draws take place live on Across The Line with Shane Brophy on Tipp FM from 6pm this evening.