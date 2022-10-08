Finalists in Senior Camogie Championship to be confirmed this afternoon

Finalists in this year’s Tipperary senior camogie championship will be confirmed this afternoon.

A double header at the county camogie grounds gets underway at 1pm.

Drom-Inch, in search of a fourth county title in a row, are taking on Éire Óg Annacarty.

The sides met in the group stages, with Drom coming out on top 2-12 to 1-07.

Tipperary senior camogie manager Denis Kelly says it’ll be interesting to see what adjustments Annacarty make from that game.

“They look like a well-coached team, so it might give them ideas. Also, on the other side, Drom-Inch, they’ve probably seen areas where, maybe, they can attack Annacarthy. So, it’ll be very interesting to see how this one plays out.”

Then at 3.45pm, Cashel King Cormacs and Clonoulty/Rossmore meet in the other semi-final.

Cashel were eliminated at the last four stage last year, whilst Clonoulty will be looking to make it back to the decider after last year’s final defeat to Drom.