Final knockout stage spots to be decided today in Tipperary football championships

Places in the county football quarter-finals were secured last night.

Kilsheelan-Kilcash booked their place in the knockout stages following a 1-12 to 0-14 win over Rockwell Rovers.

Meanwhile, in group 3, Ardfinnan secured second place in the group after their 1-22 to 1-12 win over Moycarkey-Borris.

They join Loughmore/Castleiney in the quarter-finals after the reigning champions rubber stamped their place in the knockout stages with a 3-15 to 2-07 win over Aherlow.

Earlier on Saturday, Fethard booked their place in the intermediate quarter-finals after their 1-15 to 2-04 win over Clonmel Óg.

Elsewhere in the same group, Clonmel Commercials B made it three wins from three after their 4-14 to 1-07 win over JK Brackens B.

Meanwhile in group 4 of the intermediate championship, Loughmore/Castleiney B defeated Clonoulty/Rossmore 3-13 to 2-09.

The group stages of the county football championships come to a conclusion today.

In the intermediate championship, the final two games in group 1 get underway at 12.30pm.

It’s still all to play for as Golden-Kilfeacle take on Moyle Rovers in Fethard whilst Galtee Rovers play Father Sheehys in Ardfinnan.

In the senior championship, the final games in group 1 both throw-in at 2.30pm.

Cahir and Clonmel Commercials contest a dead-rubber Cashel whilst it’s winner goes through between Killenaule and Upperchurch-Drombane in Littleton.

Football analyst Anthony Shelly believes this game is a true 50/50:

“Upperchurch are very dependent on Paul Shanahan for scores and in fact I was looking at it, the two Shanahans, Paul and Luke, have actually accounted for 79% of the Upperchurch scores.

“You’d wonder if Killenaule were able to keep then quiet, would they be able to score enough.”

One game takes place in group 4 of the senior championship and it’s at 4pm in Bansha.

Arravale Rovers play Ballyporeen with the winners going through to the quarter-finals.