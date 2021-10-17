Final four teams confirmed in all three grades of Tipperary hurling championships

The final four team are set in the Tipperary senior hurling championship.

Borrisileigh. Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore-Castleiney will be joined in Monday night’s draw by reigning county champions Kiladangan.

That’s after Kiladangan defeated Upperchurch-Drombane in Semple Stadium today on a final score of 1-21 to 0-13.

Billy Seymour with the only goal of the game in the first half.

Kiladangan manager Brian Lawlor spoke to Paul Jenkins after the game:

“Just very happy to be in the hat now for the draw.

“We haven’t had a competitive match in a long time, I know we played Moycarkey but the group was already decided so you’re going back a long time since we were really pushed in a championship match.

“We did get a serious game out of Upperchurch there, we were well ahead maybe towards the end but in the first half it was extremely competitive and we’re delighted to get that ring rustiness out of our system and we’re primed and ready to go now for a semi-final.”

Meanwhile in the Seamus O’Riain, the last four teams are also confirmed.

Killenaule and Cashel King Cormacs booked their places in the semi-finals yesterday and will be joined by St. Mary’s and Templederry.

That’s after St. Mary’s defeated Thurles Sarsfiedls B after-extra-time in Cashel, with it finishing 1-21 to 1-19 in favour of the South side.

Elsewhere, Templederry were 3-28 to 2-15 winners over Gortnahoe-Glengoole in Templetouhy.

In the intermediate championship, Moneygall booked their semi-final place, with a 1-19 to 1-16 victory over Ballingarry in Templemore.

They join Moyne/Templetuohy and Kilsheelan-Kilcash in the semi-finals.

The last quarter-final has gone full-time in Clonoulty where Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams are taking on Drom-Inch B.

The final score there was Knockavilla 1-19 Drom-Inch 2-13, meaning Knockavilla are the final team into the semi-finals.

All semi-final draws will be made at tomorrow night’s meeting of the Tipperary CCC.