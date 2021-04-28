Final four battle rages on

Voting continues online in the search for Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moment.

We’re down to the final four having started out with 16 fantastic sporting occasions.

Carrick on Suir cyclist Sam Bennett’s amazing exploits in last year’s Tour de France where he won two stages and took the Green Jersey in Paris is up against the Tipp Senior Football team which claimed the Munster title last year.

Killenaule’s Rachael Blackmore has set the racing world on fire this year making history with her performance at Cheltenham backed up by her win at the Aintree Grand National – she’s facing off against Nicky English and his wonder goal against Cork in 1987.

