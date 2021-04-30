Final battle to be revealed in the search for Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moment

We’ll find out later this morning which events have reached the final of Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moment.

Voting closed at 5 o’clock last evening in the semi-finals.

The Munster title winning Tipperary Senior Footballers went up against Tour de France Green Jersey winner Sam Bennett while the wonder goal from Nicky English in the 1987 Munster Final took on Rachael Blackmore and her historic achievements at this year’s Cheltenham Festival.

We’ll find out on Tipp Today this morning which of these will face off in the final.