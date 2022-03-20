Fanning: Tipperary will be looking to build momentum today

Colm Bonnar will want to see a good performance from the Tipperary senior hurling team this afternoon.

That’s according to former Tipperary hurler Declan Fanning.

The Premier begin today’s double header by welcoming Darren Gleeson’s Antrim to Semple Stadium for the 1.45pm throw-in.

Declan Fanning says Tipp will be trying to build momentum today:

“Most games that you go in to, especially in the league you’d be looking for a win or the points, I think inside in that group they’ll be looking for a strong performance on Sunday.

“That being the key word, performance. With that comes the win.

“They’ll be trying to build momentum before the championship starts in four weeks.”

