All eyes on newcomers as Cashel King Cormacs take on Éire Óg Annacarty in West Tipperary hurling semi-final

The first of this weekend’s two West Tipperary senior hurling semi-finals takes place today.

Cashel King Cormacs go up against Éire Og Annacarty in Bansha at 6pm.

Cashel will have some newcomers to the team following the transfer of Ger and Aaron Browne along with Devon and Nathan Ryan.

Former Tipperary hurler Ryan O’Dwyer is also back with Cashel following many years hurling in Dublin.

West secretary Michael McCarthy says Cashel will have a strong team:

“As regards games, this is the one where most eyes will be on, just to see how they do gel.

“Cashel on paper have a very strong lineout, they’ll have the two Bonnars as well, Jack Mcgrath and Eoghan Connolly from the Tipp panel so they’ll be very strong and it will be interesting to see how they do gel together.

“They’re up against a very good Éire Óg team that are around the block a good while, they know what it takes to win and they are a Dan Breen team so a good game in store.”