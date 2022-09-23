Eight changes to Munster team ahead of Dragons clash

Eight changes have been made to the Munster team for Sunday’s URC clash with the Dragons.

Tipperary man Ben Healy remains at out-half and will line out alongside scrum-half Craig Casey.

Healy started last week, playing 55 minutes and scoring two penalties in Munster’s loss to Cardiff.

Simon Zebo, Keith Earls and Dave Kilcoyne all come into the starting fifteen whilst Peter O’Mahony returns to captain the side in the back row.

Irish internationals Tadhg Beirne and Joey Carbery are among the replacements.

Kick-off on Sunday is at 3pm.

Munster XV: Mike Haley, Keith Earls, Malakai Fekitoa, Dan Goggin, Simon Zebo, Ben Healy, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony (c), Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Liam O’Connor, Keynan Knox, Edwin Edogbo, Tadhg Beirne, Paddy Patterson, Joey Carbery, Liam Coombes.