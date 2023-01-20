Dylan Slevin targeting qualification for the World Darts Championship

‘A huge weight off my shoulders’ is how Dylan Slevin describes earning a PDC tour card.

The Borrisokane man earned his place on the PDC tour by finishing top of the order of merit at this year’s UK Q-School in Milton Keynes last weekend.

The 20-year-old can now earn prize money and ranking points whilst trying to qualify for the big TV tournaments over the next two years.

Beating former UK Open finalist Colin Osbourne last Sunday saw Dylan secure his card.

The Tipp man describes the moment he was told he had done enough to get the card.

“Peter Manley, he’s a part of the PDC and PDPA, he came over with a sheet and just said ‘congratulations, you’ve secured your tour card’ and I was literally just like *exhales* that’s the best news I’ve heard all week.

“It was actually like a lorry was taken off my shoulders, it was amazing.”

Dylan says he will take a week off before getting back practicing.

He will be able to participate in tour events taking place all around Europe from now on.

The Borrisokane man told Tipp FM about his goals for the year.

“The first tour is February 11th.

“You qualify for Euro tours and all that and your prize money (is used as a ranking system) to qualify you for let’s say the Grand Slam or qualify you for the World Championships at the end of the year.

“That’s my main thing now, I just want to get a bit of prize money, qualify for the World Championships at the end of the year and we’ll take it from their then.”

You can hear Dylan speak about his darting journey on tonight’s Across The Line from 6pm here on Tipp FM.