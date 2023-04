Dylan Slevin will be looking to reach a PDC Euro Tour quarter-final this evening.

The Borrisokane man in Leeuwarden competing in the Dutch Darts Championship.

Following yesterday’s 6-0 win over Marcel Hausotter, the 20-year-old will face world number 11 Dirk van Duijvenbode in the second round this evening.

The game is expected to get underway on the big stage at 9.30pm Irish time.