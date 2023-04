Dylan Slevin is back in PDC Tour action this afternoon.

The Borrisokane man is in Wigan for the Player Championship event again today, following two impressive wins and suffering one loss at the hands of Ryan Searle yesterday.

This weekend’s double header sees 128 of the top players in the world compete in a knockout format.

The draw has selected Dylan to face Dutch professional and three-time tournament winner Luc Peters today.

The action is set to get underway at 1pm.