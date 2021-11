Drom-Inch are 2020 Munster Senior Club Camogie champions.

The three-in-a-row Tipp champions pulled off a 1-9 to 1-8 victory over Clare’s Inagh-Kilnamona in today’s provincial final in Killeedy, Co Limerick.

A late goal from a long-range free from Eimear McGrath gave the Mid side a late lead which they managed to hold onto.

They now head onto the All Ireland series for the 2020 competition, before then resuming their busy schedule in the 2021 Munster campaign.