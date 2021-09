Drom-Inch continued their march towards three in a row in the Tipperary sneior camogie championship last night.

That’s after they beat Toomevara in The Ragg on a final score of 3-28 to 0-03.

Elsewhere in group 1, Annacarty defeated Clonoulty Rossmore on a score of 3-13 to 1-14.

In Group 2, Burgess/Duharra got their first win of the campaign, beating the Silvermines in Dolla on a score of 2-17 to 0-08.