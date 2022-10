Drom-Inch and Clonoulty/Rossmore will once again contest the Tipperary senior camogie final.

Now on course for a fourth county title in a row, Drom beat Éire Óg Annacarty in their semi final yesterday on a final score of 4-09 to 0-15.

Clonoulty also booked their place in the decider yesterday, beating Cashel 1-13 to 1-12 in their semi final clash.

That sets up a repeat of last years county final, which Drom won 3-09 to 1-10.