Drom-Inch aim for Munster football final

Drom-Inch are aiming to reach a Munster football final this afternoon.

The Tipperary Intermediate champions take on Kerry champions Na Gaeil in today’s Munster intermediate football semi-final.

The winners go onto the final to play the winners of Cork’s Newmarket and Clare’s Corofin.

However manager Micheál Butler is under no illusions as to the challenge they face this afternoon.

“Expectations are low from outside the camp but we’re going to give it our best shot.

“We’ve been underdogs all year in any of the matches we’ve played so its not unfamiliar territory to us but the challenge obviously will be much greater I suppose.”

Drom-Inch will have the slight advantage today as the game takes place in Templetuohy, with throw-in at 1.30pm.