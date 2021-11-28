Drom-Inch aim for long-awaited Munster club Camogie glory in Limerick today

The long awaited 2020 Munster Senior Club Camogie Final takes place this afternoon.

Drom-Inch, who retained their county title last weekend aginst Clonoulty-Rossmore, take on Inagh-Kilnamona of Clare.

The action gets underway in Killeedy, Co. Limerick at half-past-12, with a place in the All-Ireland series the prize for the winner.

That game is being live-streamed on the Clare FM YouTube channel.

Drom-Inch Manager, Pat Ryan says they’re looking forward to performing again on the big stage. He spoke to Shane Brophy at the beginning of Friday’s Across The Line, which you can listen back to in full below:

Yesterday, there was disappointment for Thurles Sarsfields in their delayed 2020 Munster Intermediate Camogie Final.

They lost to Gailltír of Waterford by 1-11 to 0-6.