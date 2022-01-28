Draws made for Munster minor & under 20 championships

The draws have been made for the Munster minor and under 20 hurling and football championships.

Brendan Cummins first game in charge of the under 20 hurlers will be away to Kerry on April 6th, with a home tie against Waterford the other game in the group a week later.

Tipperary under 20 hurlers fixtures:

Kerry vs Tipperary, April 6th, Kerry venue

Tipperary vs Waterford, April 13th, Tipperary venue

For the minor hurlers, they’re in a group with Waterford and Clare, with the first round tie away to Waterford on April 5th.

Tipperary minor hurlers fixtures:

Waterford vs Tipperary, April 5th, Waterford venue

Tipperary vs Clare, April 12th, Tipperary venue

Meanwhile, in football, the under 20s have been drawn away to Clare in the quarter-finals with the winner playing Kerry.

Tipperary under 20 footballers fixtures:

Clare vs Tipperary, April 11th, Clare venue

The minor footballers meanwhile, are in a group of four with Limerick, Clare and Waterford, with only the winner of the group going to the semi-finals.

Their first game will be at home to Limerick on April 14th.

Tipperary minor footballers fixtures:

Tipperary vs Limerick, April 14th, Tipperary venue

Waterford vs Tipperary, April 21st, Waterford venue

Clare vs Tipperary, April 28th, Clare venue