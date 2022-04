A draw, a win, and a loss for Tipp AIL teams today.

It was a big day for all three Tipperary AIL teams as the post season got underway.

In Division 2A, Cashel welcomed Buccaneers to Spafield in their promotion semi-final – losing on a scoreline of 25-17

In division 2A Nenagh Ormond drew with Rainey Old Boys in the first leg of their relegation playoff .

Meanwhile in Division 2C, Clonmel won 33 17 in the first leg of their relegation playoff against City of Derry.