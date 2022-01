The first race meeting of the new year in Clonmel was held this afternoon.

The feature on the seven race card – the Munster Hurdle at 1.50 – went to Cash Back for trainer Willie Mullins and his nephew Danny Mullins as winning jockey.

It was the second win of the day for Willie Mullins, after Dinoblue won the opener at Powerstown Park.

The Jossestown Handicap Hurdle at 3.00 went to 22/1 shot Bitview Colin for Templemore trainer, John Ryan, and Littleton jockey, Liam Quinlan.