Double success for Tipp camogie in yesterday’s double header

There was double success in yesterday’s camogie double header.

The Tipperary junior camogie team was in Munster semi-final action yesterday afternoon.

They welcomed Cork to the County Camgoie Ground in the Ragg, where they beat the Rebel visitors on a scoreline of 1-10 to 1-06.

After that, the Tipperary senior camogie team took to Páirc Uí Chaoimh for their first competitive game since March.

Denis Kelly’s side faced Waterford in the Munster Senior Camogie Championship semi-final.

The final scoreline was Tipp 4-11 Watrford 1-9, setting up a final against Clare for next Saturday at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Kelly says the competitive break was the making of yesterday’s performance.

“We’ve been building strong, we’ve had great panel matches between ourselves because there isn’t too many options out there that you can play; some teams are in your group, others are in the Munster Championship, so we really had great games in-house and that crowned us. We had maybe only one challenge match in that time but we’ve really pushed it on physically. It was a nice chance to get some physical work done, along with tidying up some of our skills and that. The girls, they never looked back, they put their heads down; they had this day in their sights and it’s paid off for them.”