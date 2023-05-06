Double header for Tipp camogie today

The Tipperary senior camogie team will be looking to get things started on the right foot in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this evening.

Denis Kelly’s side take on Waterford in the at 4.30pm today.

The Déise come into the game following last weekend’s upset win over Cork whilst Tipp have not played since the league game against Kilkenny in March.

Tipperary Camogie PRO Geraldine Kinane is urging anyone travelling to Cork today to get in early for the first game:

“It’s a really good Waterford team and Tipperary are going to have to be at their very best but we have a huge advantage too that we are involved in the hurling after.

“We are just putting a big urge, a big ask that they’ll come early and get in for the camogie, it will be a really good game.

“We do have the advantage that for Waterford it’s not a double header for them but they do have the advantage of beating Cork last week and playing in Páirc Uí Chaoimh so we need to use our advantage of having the support for the double header.

“You are just hoping that anyone listening to this is planning on getting down in time for both games.”

The Déise had a massive win last week, beating Cork in their quarter-final tie by three points.

Tipp haven’t played a competitive game since late March but camogie analyst Geraldine Kinane thinks they will be hungry for action today.

“I think Tipp will be fresh; I think they’ll be mad for hurling, mad for a match, and mad for competitive action; it’s what they want. Hopefully, the weather won’t be too bad as well, and it’ll have a bit of a summer feel championship about it. Look, the All-Ireland is the big one, but I still think this month’s championship is coming at the perfect time for Tipp and a real stepping stone for this team, and it would be great if they can get over it.”

We will have live updates throughout that game from Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Elsewhere, the Tipperary junior camogie team are also in Munster semi-final action today.

They take on Cork in the Munster junior semi-final with throw-in set for 2.30pm at the County Camogie Grounds in The Ragg.