A double header of inter-county camogie takes place in The Ragg this afternoon.

The action gets underway at the county camogie grounds at 1pm when the Tipperary junior side take on Kilkenny in Division 2 of the league.

Then at 3.30pm, Denis Kelly’s senior side take on Cork in Division 1.

Both teams are unbeaten heading in to today’s game, with the winner today putting one foot into a league final.