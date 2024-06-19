Double Delight on Day Two for Tipp based trainer O’Brien

It’s double delight on Day two of the Royal Ascot for Tipperary based trainer Aidan O’Brien.

The Ballydoyle trainer showed its expertise for the Prince of Wales Stakes as ‘Auguste Rodin’, ridden by Ryan Moore, came from behind to take the flat race over French trained ‘Zarakem.’

The Irish thoroughbred came in as favourite for the feature race of the day and claimed O’Brien’s second win of this year’s Ascot.

His fist win came just over an hour earlier in the Queen’s Vase.

‘Illinois’, also ridden by Moore, took the second race of the day by one length over another South Tipperary trained horse, ‘Highbury.’