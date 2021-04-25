Dorothy Wall: ‘Ireland can learn from rollercoaster campaign’

Dorothy Wall says Ireland have a huge 18 months ahead of them.

The Fethard native was impressive for Adam Griggs’ side in this year’s Women’s Six Nations, scoring tries against Wales and Italy.

Ireland finished third in the championship, following a heavy defeat to France last weekend and will now prepare for World Cup Qualifiers later this year.

Speaking after yesterday’s win over Italy, Dorothy says it’s been a rollercoaster campaign:

“Look, I think some things went our way and others didn’t and we probably grew through that period.

“There was huge hype around the first match and it went our way, the second match didn’t and we finished with a win so it was a bit of a rollercoaster but we finished on the right side of it.

“We have a huge 18 months ahead of us so this is a good time to look back and review what we did well and what we didn’t do well and how we can become better as a team.”