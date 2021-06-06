Dominant Tipp display in Mullingar as Sheedy’s men record 23-point victory

Tipperary had 23 points to spare over Westmeath on a warm afternoon in Mullingar.

Liam Sheedy’s men maintained their unbeaten run in the National Hurling League, and will win Division 1A with another victory over Waterford next Sunday.

Tipp had Westmeath at arms length from an early stage, and a John McGrath goal before half time helped to establish a 1-15 to 0-7 lead at the break.

Two goals from Jason Forde and another from sub Mark Kehoe helped Tipp on their way to a 4-27 to 0-16 win.

1-8 came off from the subs bench, with John Meagher, James Quigley and Craig Morgan all seeing game time.

The only sour point for Tipp today was a straight red card for Robert Byrne for striking in the early stages of the second half.