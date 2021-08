Divisional senior hurling finalists decided in Tipp over the weekend

The divisional finalists have been decided in Tipperary’s senior hurling championship competitions.

In the Mid semi-finals yesterday, Thurles beat Upperchurch 4-19 to 1-17 while Loughmore-Castleiney overcame Moycarkey-Borris 0-22 to 0-20.

Also yesterday in the North, Kiladangan struck late to beat Nenagh 3-18 to 1-20, while Kilruane overcame Borris-Ileigh 2-18 to 1-14.

In the West, Clonoulty/Rossmore beat Sean Treacys 0-19 to 1-13 to set up a final with Cashel King Cormacs, who beat Éire Óg Annacarty on Saturday.

The South finalists were decided on Friday night, when Killenaule beat St Mary’s to set up a final with Mullinahone.

Selected club results from the weekend:

Fri, 13 Aug

Tipperary Credit Union West Intermediate Hurling, Venue: Cappawhite, (Semi Final), Golden-Kilfeacle 2-20 Arravale Rovers 3-16

North Tipp Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Roscrea, (Semi Final), Moneygall 3-21 Shannon Rovers 2-17

North Tipp Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Puckane, (Semi Final), Borrisokane 3-16 Ballinahinch 1-12

Sat, 14 Aug,

Roadstone Intermediate Mid Hurling Championship, Venue: Littleton, (Semi-Final), Boherlahan Dualla 2-15 Drom-Inch 1-12

Tipperary Credit Union West Intermediate Hurling, Venue: Sean Treacy Park, (Semi Final), Cappawhite 2-14 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 0-16

Tipperary Co-Op West Senior Hurling, Venue: Bansha, (Semi Final), Cashel King Cormacs 4-14 ire g Annacarty/Donohill 0-15

Sun, 15 Aug,

Centenary Agri Mid Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: The Ragg, (Semi-Final), Thurles Sarsfields 4-19 Upperchurch-Drombane 1-17

Centenary Agri Mid Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Templemore, (Semi-Final), Loughmore-Castleiney 0-22 Moycarkey-Borris 0-20

North Tipp Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Dolla, (Semi Final), Kildangan 3-18 Nenagh ire g 1-20

North Tipp Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Nenagh, (Semi Final), Kilruane MacDonaghs 2-18 Borris-Ileigh 1-14

Tipperary Co-Op West Senior Hurling, Venue: Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, (Semi Final), Clonoulty/Rossmore 0-19 Sean Treacys 1-13