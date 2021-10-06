Discussions ongoing to fill key S&C role for Tipperary senior hurlers

Discussions are ongoing to finalise the appointment to the Tipperary Senior Hurling management team of Strength & Conditioning Coach.

Manager Colm Bonnar announced his ‘direct management team’ last week of Johnny Enright, Tommy Dunne and Paul Curran, but the Strength and Conditioning appointment is seen as another key role in the modern game.

Speaking on Extra Time here on Tipp FM, Colm said that an appointment could be made within the next week.

He outlined the importance that this person will play in getting his team Championship ready:

“In my playing days, I won’t say it was non-existent, but we trained the Tuesday, Friday and the Sunday and the time you put in outside of that was on the ball wall or hurling wall.

“But these players have to do two or three nights per week in terms of strength and conditioning, they have to keep it going all the way through.

“When you see the likes of a Limerick in terms of how much stronger they are, the power they have, the speed they have, their mobility, their footwork. It’s all developed with the Strength and Conditioning Coach.”

You can hear Colm Bonnar’s full interview with Ronan Quirke on Extra Time below, starting at 31.45: