There was disappointment for Dylan Slevin at the Stevenage Showdown.

The Borrisokane man took on Daryl Gurney in Round 1 last night.

The Derry player took down Slevin 6-3, despite the Tipp man getting a 2-0 lead.

Gurney leveled 3-3 and secured his victory with a 70 finish and 15 darter.