Dylan Slevin has been beaten by the world number 16 in today’s PDC Euro Tour event.

The Borrisokane man is in Prague for the Czech Darts Open.

An early lead of 3-1 for Damon Heta was challenged by the Tipp native, but it wasn’t enough as he was taken down by Heta 6-2.

This comes following his round one win over Filip Sebesta yesterday.