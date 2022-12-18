Dillon Quirke Foundation on a mission to raise awareness for Sudden Adult Death Syndrome

The Dillon Quirke Foundation, set up in memory of the late Dillon Quirke, has created a fundraiser to raise awareness of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS).

The 24-year-old was playing hurling for his club Clonoulty-Rossmore in the Tipperary championship when he collapsed and died of SADS in Thurles’ Semple Stadium in early August this year.

The condition is said to claim 100 young lives in Ireland every year, and the foundation is using donations to help save lives by screening every GAA player, male and female, from the age of 12 onward.

So far, over €29,000 in donations have been raised for the foundation’s mission in Dillon’s memory.

A fundraiser will be held during Tipperary’s national hurling league match against Kilkenny on Sunday, February 19th.

Donations can be made on the GoFundMe Page.