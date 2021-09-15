Developing Under 20’s will help to bring players to senior level

Player development is the most important thing for Brendan Cummins and his under 20 side.

That’s according to hurling analyst Ken Hogan.

The Ballybacon/Grange club man takes over as under 20 boss, following the departure of John Devane.

Cummins will be joined by Fintan O’Connor as his coach, who he worked with as part of the Kerry senior hurling management team.

Ken Hogan says getting his first managerial role at the under 20 level, is the right move for Brendan.

“I suppose it’s all about the development of the player, we mightn’t get success straight away at 20 level, but from our perspective, I think it’s about Brendan working with the players to develop the players, and making sure they are mature to come up into a Tipperary senior set up with the experience of playing at top level.

“I think Brendan’s a very positive appointment for Tipperary and I think it’s good and correct that he starts at 20 level.”