Details announced for Tipp in All Ireland Ladies Football Championship

The fixture details have been confirmed for Tipperary’s first game in the All Ireland Ladies Football Championship this weekend.

Declan Carr’s side will host Cork at Seán Treacy Park in Tipp Town at 2pm on Saturday, in a three team group which also features Meath.

Tipp’s disappointing Division 1 League campaign included a 12 point defeat to Cork on Leeside, ended in relegation at the hands of Westmeath, and a season-ending injury to stalwart Aishling Moloney.

Cork were narrow two point winners over Meath in the first group game last weekend.

Saturday 17th July 2021 – 2pm unless stated

Monaghan v Mayo; Sean O’Heslins, Ballinamore

Armagh v Cavan; St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 5.30pm – Live on TG4

Tipperary v Cork; Sean Treacy Park, Tipperary Town

Dublin v Waterford; Baltinglass

Donegal v Galway; Markievicz Park, 4pm