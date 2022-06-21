In-demand Coffey linked with permanent move to Galway United

Nenagh’s Barry Coffey is set to sign a permanent deal with a new club.

The 21 year old midfielder’s contract has expired with Celtic, leaving him with a decision to make.

Coffey has spent much of last season and all of the current season on loan with Cork City, who are said to be interested in inking a permanent deal.

However, reports suggest the former Irish underage international is being sought after by Galway United.

The Nenagh man has scored 10 goals and recorded 6 assists in 27 games with Cork City.