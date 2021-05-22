Defeat for Tipperary Ladies Footballers in League opener with Cork

Tipperary Ladies Footballers had a disappointing start to their league campaign.

Declan carr’s side were beaten by Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on a final score of 3-15 to 2-06.

Marie Creedon and Roisin Daly with the goals for Tipperary whilst captain Aishling Moloney pointed three frees.

Emma Morrissey added two points from centre-forward whilst Edith Carroll scored the Premier’s other point.

The game was Declan Carr’s first as manager of the side and the Holycross-Ballycahill clubman will be in search of his first win when Tipperary host Waterford next Sunday.