Defeat for Tipperary Ladies Footballers in League opener with Cork

By
Paul Carroll
-
Emma Morrissey of Tipperary in action against Sarah Hayes of Cork during the Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1B Round 1 match between Cork and Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Tipperary Ladies Footballers had a disappointing start to their league campaign.

Declan carr’s side were beaten by Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on a final score of 3-15 to 2-06.

Marie Creedon and Roisin Daly with the goals for Tipperary whilst captain Aishling Moloney pointed three frees.

Emma Morrissey added two points from centre-forward whilst Edith Carroll scored the Premier’s other point.

The game was Declan Carr’s first as manager of the side and the Holycross-Ballycahill clubman will be in search of his first win when Tipperary host Waterford next Sunday.