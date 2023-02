There was defeat for Tipperary in the National Football League last night.

David Power’s men were beaten by Antrim in Semple Stadium on a final score of 1-19 to 0-14.

With Tipp trailing by five points at half-time, it was Antrim who pushed on in the second period to see out a comfortable win over a depleted home side.

The defeat is a third straight for the Premier who remain without a point in Division Three so far this season.

Next up for Tipp is an away trip to play Longford next Sunday.