There was defeat for Clonmel today in the AIL.

They lost to Tullamore away from home in Division 2C on a final score of 38-22.

With two game to go, Clonmel are still in contention for a top four finish and a place in the playoffs.

Next up for the Tipperary side is a home game with Omagh Academicals next Saturday before an away trip to Midleton on the final day of the season on April 15th.